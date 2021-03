LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic at Lamar Town Hall.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 117 W. Main Street, Lamar.

There are no appointments necessary and no wait times.

This event is open to individuals in Phase 1A and 1B of SC DHEC’s vaccine plan.

For more information on who is included in Phase 1A and 1B, visit cprmc.com/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information.