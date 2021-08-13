Carolina Pines updates visitation policy due to COVID-19 increase

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is changing its visitation policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the area, the hospital said in a statement Friday.

Visitation hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the hospital said. No visitors will be allowed for anyone in isolation for a positive COVID-19 or awaiting test results.

In the following areas, two visitors over the age of 16 per patient may visit:

Acute Care

Intensive Care

Progressive Care

Labor and Delivery

Post-Partum (one overnight visitor)

Pediatrics (one overnight visitor)

One support person will be allowed in the following areas:

Emergency Room

Radiology

Cardiopulmonary

Outpatient Surgery

Outpatient Lab

Outpatient Nutrition

Carolina Pines Medical Group physician offices

The hospital will require all visitors to wear a mask when inside a facility and remain in the patient’s room. Visitors will be subject to temperature screenings when entering the emergency department lobby.

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center CEO Bill Little is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

“We know that there is significant evidence that grows daily further indicating that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and we are encouraged by this,” Little said.