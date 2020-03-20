CCMF officials announce 6 new artists for June festival despite concerns about coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Despite concerns about the coronavirus, Carolina Country Music Festival officials announced six news artists for June’s festival.

These artists were announced as performers on the festival’s Facebook page Friday morning:

Niko Moon

Jukebox Rehab

Ian Munsick

Whits End

Chris Bandi

Ashland Craft

Returning for a sixth year, CCMF 2020 will be held from June 4-7 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place. The festival is expected to have an attendance of about 25,000 to 30,000 people. Performers previously announced for the festival include: Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Jake Owne, John Pardi, and Chris Janson.

Last week, News13 reported the owner of CCMF said officials are monitoring the coronavirus and the festival will continue as scheduled.

“We are monitoring it very carefully. Safety for our CCMF fans is our number one priority. We are continuing to plan for a safe and fun event,” CCMF owner Bob Durkin said.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: