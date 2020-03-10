CCMF owner says coronavirus is being closely monitored, festival to continue as scheduled

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The owner of Carolina Country Music Festival says coronavirus is being closely monitored and the festival will continue as scheduled.

“We are monitoring it very carefully. Safety for our CCMF fans is our number one priority. We are continuing to plan for a safe and fun event,” CCMF owner Bob Durkin told News13.

Returning for a sixth year, CCMF 2020 will be held from June 4-7 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place. The festival is expected to have an attendance of about 25,000 to 30,000 people. Performers announced for the festival include: Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Jake Owne, John Pardi, and Chris Janson.

