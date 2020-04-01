CCU to provide credit for housing, parking, dining after coronavirus outbreak changes

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University will provide credit for housing, parking and dining after changes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The university says it will “provide a prorated credit of housing, dining, and parking charges to current students who had a housing assignment, meal plan, or a parking permit in the Spring 2020 semester and were dislocated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The statement from university also says:

CCU implemented a number of decisive and timely measures to safeguard the safety and health of its students, staff, and faculty well before COVID-19 was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and in coordination with local and state authorities. The decision to provide limited authorized access only for those students who received written approval to reside on campus during the online academic instruction period went into effect on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. CCU will calculate the prorated credit of housing, dining, and parking charges from this date.

The University intends to credit student accounts on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, and eligible students will begin to receive funds as early as Friday, April 10, 2020. These credits will be applied to a student’s account in the current term—Spring 2020. If an eligible student’s account is paid in full, a direct deposit or paper check in the amount of the credit will be issued. Current account balances are viewable on WebAdvisor and will not reflect these credits for eligible students until April 7, 2020.

As per CHE’s guidance, students who remain enrolled for the remainder of the semester are eligible for these credits. Those students who have been granted extraordinary approval to continue living on campus during the University’s delivery of online instruction are not eligible for a credit. Tuition and other academic and student service fees will not be credited as CCU will continue to provide instruction, academic resources, and critical student services online as per its academic continuity plan and adjusted hours schedule in accordance with its mission and Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Orders.

Residential students not granted extraordinary approval to remain on campus will be eligible for the housing, dining, and parking credit without regard to their move-out date. Please remain safe and comply with all local, state, and federal guidance regarding physical distancing and relevant travel, shelter-in-place, and stay-at-home orders.

The University Housing Call Center is open now and move-out appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 3-5. CCU intends to make more move-out appointments available in early June, in accordance with the local, state, and federal guidance. Residents should monitor their CCU email account or call 843-349-6400 for more information.

Members of the CCU community may read the full text of CHE’s news release at its website: che.sc.gov.