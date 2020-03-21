CCU will invite spring 2020 grads to later commencement ceremonies, president says

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University says it has plans in place for its spring 2020 graduates amid a shakeup due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The university now says it will be inviting spring 2020 grads to participate in summer 2020 or winter 2020 commencement ceremonies on campus.

The plans were revealed in a letter from CCU President David DeCenzo published Friday night

DeCenzo also said in the letter that degrees will be conferred as scheduled in May, which means graduates ‘will have all the rights and privileges you have earned as a graduate of CCU.’

On Thursday night, in addition to announcing that classes will take place online and remain online for the rest of the spring 2020 semester, Coastal Carolina University announced that spring commencement ceremonies would be canceled.

“We have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel our traditional on-campus spring commencement ceremonies. Commencement is a beloved CCU tradition and a singularly important moment for our graduating students and their families. Please know that planning is underway to commemorate the spring Class of 2020, which will include the conferring of degrees in a virtual fashion.“

-Statement from CCU’s president

CCU said it will provide more info on future ceremonies for spring 2020 grads on the commencement website once the threat of COVID-19 has been eliminated.

