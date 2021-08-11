CDC: 59% of Horry County adults have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 50.2% of Horry County’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 59% of adults have, according to information updated Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When further broken down, 56.5% of people over the age of 12 in Horry County have received at least one dose, and 87.6% of those over the age of 65 have.

About 43% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, 48.5% of those over the age of 12 are, 51% of adults are and 79% of those 65 years or older are.

Statewide, 53% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose, and 45.3% have completed vaccination, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Those numbers come as Horry County’s case count continues to climb, along with its two-week rolling incidence rate. The county’s incidence rate was rated as “high” on Tuesday, along with the rest of the state, according to DHEC.

Horry County has one of South Carolina’s highest rates, at 944.4 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people within the last two weeks.

DHEC reported 1,680 new, confirmed cases, 880 probable ones, 14 confirmed deaths and one probable death on Wednesday, based on information it received Monday. Of 17,906 tests reported to the state, 13.8% were positive for the virus.

Among the newly announced deaths were two people in Horry County.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 529,198 confirmed cases, 119,310 probable cases, 8,823 confirmed deaths and 1,184 probable COVID-19- caused deaths.

Case counts for local counties are listed below:

Darlington – Nine confirmed, four probable

Dillon – 12 confirmed

Florence – 35 confirmed, five probable

Horry – 151 confirmed, 61 probable

Marion – Seven confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, four probable