CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield talks COVID-19 impact on South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD spoke on Friday with Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Robert Redfield about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on South Carolina.

Dr. Redfield emphasized the importance of using a face covering, proper hand hygiene, and social distancing as ways to slow the spread of the virus.

He explained that those comparing COVID-19 to the flu are correct in that both are highly contagious and serious viruses, but he went on to say that the advantage of the flu is that we have a vaccine and treatments. Although many trials are in the works, a COVID-19 vaccine is months away.

Speaking about the pervasiveness of the virus in South Carolina specifically, Dr. Redfield said that the rate of transmission is significant, and that many areas in South Carolina meet the criteria for what the CDC describes as “red zones.”

He said that while South Carolina is improving, people need to take face coverings more seriously, calling them a “powerful weapon” against the virus.