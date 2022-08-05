A map of COVID-19 rates in South Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The majority of South Carolina counties are now classified as “medium” COVID-19 case areas, according to an updated map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday morning, 39 counties were in the medium category. Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington, Florence and Williamsburg counties were classified as “high.” Chesterfield and York counties are considered to have a low rate.

Days earlier the CDC had five counties in the medium category and four classified as low. The rest of the state was considered to have a high rate.

Under CDC guidance, people who live in areas rated with a medium level and who are considered at-risk are urged to wear a mask. In areas with high levels, masking is recommended for all people — regardless of vaccination status — in schools and workplaces.

There were 14,967 new cases reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week, according to data released Thursday afternoon — a decrease of 14.1% from the previous week, and 3.8% higher than the previous month.

Hospitalizations, however, continued to rise. As of right before midnight Saturday, there were 607 COVID-19 patients in South Carolina hospitals, an increase of 12.9% from the previous week, and up 38.3% from the previous month.

There were 13 deaths reported last week.

After a boost in early July, vaccinations were down by 8.5% last week, but still up 7.1% from the previous month.