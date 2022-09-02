RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received a third shot, according to the data. It is followed by Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Vermont has the highest rate of vaccinated residents with a booster, at 63.2%. It is followed by Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maine and Hawaii.

When it comes to vaccine types, more than 360.9 million people nationwide have received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by Moderna, at 229.59 million doses. Both vaccines require two doses for a person to be considered fully vaccinated.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old have the lowest rate of receiving a booster, at 4.3% nationwide. About 30.7% children in that age group are considered fully vaccinated.

Among those 12 and 17 years old, 17.3% have received a booster. About 27.5% of people between the ages of 18 and 49 have received a booster, 43.6% of those aged 50 to 64 have a booster and 65% of people over the age of 65 have one.