Chesterfield County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two Chesterfield County officers, Sheriff James Dixon and Chief Deputy Chris Page, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to a statement on the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, when the two officers began developing symptoms, they immediately went to the First Responders Clinic and got tested.

To lessen the risk of possibly spreading the virus, the department said they are working to conduct the contact tracing.

The department is also monitoring employees for symptoms, sanitizing all equipment and vehicles, providing officers with masks, gloves, and other protective equipment, which they have been doing for several weeks.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Dixon and Page are taking precautionary measures. according to authorities.

They have self-quarantined themselves for the required 14 days. They also will not return to the office until being cleared by their doctors.

“On June 1, I issued a statement on Facebook where I said officers have a responsibility to lead by example and to provide a safe environment for all of our citizens,’” Dixon said “I take those words seriously. It is why Chief Deputy Page and I plan to do everything we can to reduce the chance of exposure to COVID-19 to our officers, families, and Chesterfield County citizens by following the CDC guidelines.”

“We want everyone to practice physical and social distancing by limiting close contact with others to at least six feet if possible,” Dixon continued. “Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you are sick, stay home and keep away from people who are sick.”

While Dixon and Page are under quarantine, Major Briana Davis and Captain Spence Vaughn will temporarily assume their duties and be responsible for the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office to assure there are no interruptions in law enforcement services.