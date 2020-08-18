‘Children’s routine vaccinations cannot be forgotten’: DHEC reminds parents of the importance of vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC reminded parents Tuesday of the importance of routine vaccinations as schools and universities return to school.

Children are required to be up-to-date on vaccines before they can attend school, DHEC said.

“Similar to the rest of the country, South Carolina saw a reduction in routine pediatric vaccine orders and administered doses during the months of March and April in 2020,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said. “Vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in history for reducing disease spread and preventing complications and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.”

For the 2020-2021 school year, the Hepatitis A vaccine is now required. Parents should contact their child’s doctor for vaccine history. DHEC also provides low-cost vaccinations to eligible children.

“Children’s routine vaccinations cannot be forgotten and have never been more important,” Bell said. “There is no vaccine for COVID-19, and one of the few things we can do to protect ourselves from this deadly virus is to stay as healthy as possible and avoid contracting vaccine-preventable diseases that can severely complicate the outcome for those who could become ill and also contract COVID-19.”

More information on children who are eligible for DHEC’s low-cost vaccines can be found on DHEC’s website.

