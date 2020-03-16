City of Conway closes buildings to public ‘limit personal contact and potential exposure’ to coronavirus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway has closed buildings to the public to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

City of Conway buildings remain open for business, but are closed to the public “to limit personal contact and potential exposure” to the coronavirus, a release from the city on Monday morning says. “This is out of an abundance of caution for the protection of our staff and our residents. This includes all City of Conway buildings – including the Conway Recreation Center. All park restrooms are also closed at this time.”

City of Conway Municipal Court won’t be held on Wednesday, March 18 and those scheduled will be rescheduled for court on April 15.

The drive-thru for the city’s finance department remains open during normal business hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Residents with questions about utilities or the finance department are asked to call 843-248-1780. Those with questions about the police and fire departments should call 843-248-1790. For other questions, contact city hall at 843-248-1760.

