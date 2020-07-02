City of Conway to discuss emergency ordinance requiring masks

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway is expected to discuss an emergency ordinance requiring masks at the City Council meeting Monday.

The ordinance was listed under “Items for Consideration” in the meeting agenda that was sent out Thursday.

The City of Myrtle Beach passed an executive order Thursday requiring masks be work in many public places. The City of North Myrtle Beach passed an ordinance requiring masks Tuesday.

The council meeting will take place at 4:00 p.m.

