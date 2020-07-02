City of Florence issues proclamation requiring face masks

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence issued a proclamation Thursday requiring face masks be worn in certain situations beginning Monday.

The proclamation is “due to the serious threat to the public health, safety, and welfare” of citizens, the city said.

Customers and staff must wear face coverings while inside any retail or food establishment, with some exceptions for religious beliefs, medical conditions, children under six, while eating, in private offices/workspaces, and several others.

The proclamation can be ratified into an emergency ordinance at the next council meeting July 13.

Read the full proclamation below: