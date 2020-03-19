City of Lumberton closes offices to walk-in customers because of virus outbreak

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The City of Lumberton has closed all city offices to walk-in customers because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Robeson County Administration/Government’s Facebook page.

The closure started Wednesday and will be in effect until further notice.

For public services departments:

All customers transactions will be handled through a drive-up window/drop box located at 500 N. Cedar Street. This includes utility payments, tax payments, service connections, disconnects, extensions, etc.

Staff will be present to answer phone calls on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Call 910-671-3800 or 910-671-3827 and an operator will direct your call.

For utility emergencies after regular operating hours or on the weekend, contact the communications department at 910-671-3888.

For inspections and planning departments:

Permit applications are available online at www.lumbertonnc.gov. Visit the city’s webstie for more information about submitting forms.

