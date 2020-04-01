City of Marion closes offices, recreation facilities, rentals amid virus outbreak

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The City of Marion has closed city offices, recreation facilities and rentals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The city made the closing announcement Wednesday, saying in a release “the safety and health of our citizens in the City of Marion is our top priority.”

“The public works department is working to help keep our town clean, but we have modified their work assignments to protect them,” the city also said “Our police and fire departments are taking every precaution that they can, but they are continuing to provide the very important first responder services to protect the citizens of Marion.”

City officials also reminded residents to help prevent the spread of the virus by following “social distancing” guidelines and limiting social groups to three people or less.

“The Marion Police Department has responded to numerous calls in reference to house parties, football, basketball and soccer games and practices in our city parks,” said the city. “We need everyone to limit their social gatherings to 3 or fewer to slow the spread of the virus.”

“If we can all work together we can help ‘flatten the curve’ and get this deadly virus under control, but please do your part by limiting your social gatherings,” the city continued. “Please stay home if you can. Please remember to wash your hands at least 20 seconds, use a hand sanitizer, and refrain from touching your face. If we all practice simple things like these we can help control the virus.”

LATEST HEADLINES: