City of Marion extends curfew

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The City of Marion curfew has been extended.

Marion City Council extended the curfew through May 14, the city government’s Facebook page says.

The curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. and first went into effect on April 15.

It restricts the travel of people with the exception of to and from work and for healthcare.

“During the hours of the curfew, individuals shall stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways, alleyways, parking lots, public ways, public rights-of-way, and/or other public spaces in the City of Marion, including the premises of establishments that hold a City of Marion business license, except as provided herein.”

The curfew exempts law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, active duty military, health care providers and professionals, public works and utility workers.

Violators will be given a misdemeanor citation.

