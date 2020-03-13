City of North Myrtle Beach cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival due to coronavirus concerns

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City of North Myrtle Beach has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival, which was set for Saturday, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The city made the announcement Friday to cancel the parade and festival after previously saying earlier this week the parade and festival would continue.

The city released the following statement:

“Although as late as yesterday SCDHEC advised through its Twitter account that the status of COVID-19 in South Carolina does not indicate that cancelation of events or schools is needed at this time, over the past 24 hours many national events and more South Carolina events canceled, including the Monday after the Masters event in North Myrtle Beach. Additionally, over the past 24 hours, some North Myrtle Beach residents who feel they may be more at risk to COVID-19 than others have expressed strong discomfort over a large public event held in the city at this time. As more national and South Carolina events canceled yesterday, some parade and festival participants opted to withdraw from the local event this year. The weather will be great this weekend and North Myrtle Beach is wide open for business. We encourage our residents and visitors to make a special effort to patronize North Myrtle Beach businesses this weekend and throughout the coming tourism season. We ask that you pay special attention to businesses located on Main Street, the route and location for the annual parade and festival. These businesses invested in goods and services in preparation for the now-canceled parade and festival and are deserving of your support. City officials met with North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce officials and Chamber officials concur with the City’s difficult decision to cancel this event.

For a full list of cancelled or suspended events, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: