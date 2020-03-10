Clemson health officials monitoring possible case of coronavirus

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University health officials announced Monday afternoon that they are currently monitoring a possible case of coronavirus.

According to a news release, Clemson officials, along with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the individual being monitored with the possible case of coronavirus is not a student and is currently in self-quarantine at their off-campus residence.

“Officials continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and are actively engaged in daily planning in an effort to inform and reduce the risk to faculty, staff, students and visitors for the virus,” according to the release.

The following information is from the issued news release:

Persons being monitored at Clemson University: 1

Confirmed positives at Clemson University: 0

No confirmed cases in Clemson

One possible case in Clemson being monitored

No modifications to operations at any Clemson campus or location around the state

No planned changes to academic calendar, including spring break

All students, faculty and staff returning from international travel must contact Redfern Health Center by telephone for a screening before returning to campus: 864-656-2456.

Read the full Clemson University news release here.

