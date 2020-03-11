Clemson University officials say individual monitored for COVID-19 tests negative

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University officials announced Wednesday morning the individual they were monitoring for COVID-19 has tested negative for coronavirus.

Clemson officials said the individual being monitored was not a student.

According to a news release, students have been informed for the possibility of classes moving online at some point during the Spring semester. At this time, there are no plans to close campus even if classes are moved online.

The following information is from the issued news release:

No confirmed cases in Clemson

No modifications to operations at any Clemson campus or location around the state

No planned changes to academic calendar, including spring break

All students, faculty and staff returning from international travel must contact University Health Services by telephone (864-656-2456) for a screening before returning to campus.

