Coastal Carolina Athletics suspends activities in response to COVID-19

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University has suspended all organized athletic team events as concerns mount over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The suspension is effective immediately and includes all practices, workouts and training room usage, according to a release posted Saturday afternoon. The announcement was made by Director of Athletics Matt Hogue in agreement with University President David A. DeCenzo.

The decision aligned with guidance from Coastal Carolina’s NCAA Medical Director and Coastal Carolina’s administration.

“I join our staff, student-athletes, and all of Teal nation in the disappointment and frustration that this crisis has created, but our focus has and remains on the health and well-being of our campus,” Hogue said in a statement.

For a full list of cancellations and changes due to the outbreak, click here.

