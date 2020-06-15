Coastal Carolina University releases plans for reopening

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University released Monday their plans for reopening the campus in the fall.

Individuals will be required to self-screen and self-monitor for symptoms or exposure to COVID-19, the university said. Before being allowed to return to campus, students, faculty, and staff will have to complete a “self-certification” form, which will ask questions about COVID-19 exposure or travel.

Students, faculty, and staff will be required to monitor symptoms every day before going to campus or leaving the residence halls, the university said. Anyone with any symptoms without a known cause must contact “appropriate entities” and should not go to campus or leave the residence hall.

Masks must also be worn inside university buildings and outdoors where social distancing can’t be achieved. Masks can be removed inside of their own living space, office space, or while dining.

Students are encouraged to provide their own face coverings, as long as the designs are appropriate.

Students will also be expected to maintain social distancing on campus. Campus buses and bus routes will be altered to provide for social distancing and will be disinfected regularly, the university said. Classrooms will be rearranged and will have lower occupancy rates.

Residence hall occupancy rates will also be adjusted, including more single rooms.

Students with symptoms of COVID-19 will be provided tests.

For more information, visit the Coastal Carolina website.