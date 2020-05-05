Coastal Carolina University releases statement regarding Fall 2020 on-campus instruction

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has begun planning for the possibility of having on-campus instruction again for the Fall 2020 semester.

In a statement sent to News13, the university said they hope to return to on-campus instruction in the fall, but only “in the safest and healthiest way possible.”

“President David A. DeCenzo has directed CCU’s Emergency Management Team to begin working on developing a framework for implementing this goal,” the university said. “The university’s ability to return to on-campus operations hinges on many factors that are not in our control including the status and changing circumstances of the COVID-19 virus.”

The university hopes to make an announcement by mid-June to allow students, families, and staff to prepare.

