Coastal Carolina University releases statement regarding Fall 2020 on-campus instruction

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has begun planning for the possibility of having on-campus instruction again for the Fall 2020 semester.

In a statement sent to News13, the university said they hope to return to on-campus instruction in the fall, but only “in the safest and healthiest way possible.”

“President David A. DeCenzo has directed CCU’s Emergency Management Team to begin working on developing a framework for implementing this goal,” the university said. “The university’s ability to return to on-campus operations hinges on many factors that are not in our control including the status and changing circumstances of the COVID-19 virus.”

The university hopes to make an announcement by mid-June to allow students, families, and staff to prepare.

Read the full statement below:

“Coastal Carolina University has the goal and hope of returning to on-campus instruction and welcoming students back in August, but only in the safest and healthiest way for the entire CCU community. President David A. DeCenzo has directed CCU’s Emergency Management Team to begin working on developing a framework for implementing this goal. The University’s ability to return to on-campus operations hinges on many factors that are not in our control including the status and changing circumstances of the COVID-19 virus; rescinding of state executive orders that are currently in effect; and adequate COVID-19 rapid testing capability for our faculty, staff and students to ensure a safe and healthy campus environment. We understand that many plans for our students and their families depend on our processes for restarting on-campus instruction. It is our hope to make an announcement by mid-June, allowing sufficient time for students, families, staff and faculty to prepare”

