Coker University moves classes to online instruction

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Coker University is moving all classes to online instruction beginning Friday.

The university announced on Thursday all seated and hybrid classes will be moved to online instruction beginning Friday continuing through at least Friday, March 27.

Additionally, all university-sponsored events are canceled through the same time period.

The school will be using Blackboard and Google Meet. Students are expected to access Blackboard daily, and are required to check their Coker email frequently for direct communication from instructors.

“The decision to move to online instruction was not made lightly,” an announcement on the school’s website reported Thursday. ” As the situation evolves, our top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of our community, on and off campus.”

With the knowledge that some students may have limited access to the internet, faculty are prepared to accommodate a variety of situations that will enable students to continue to meet their academic requirements. Any student without access to participate in online instruction must assume responsibility to communicate those limitations to their professors in order to make alternative arrangements.

Students taking in-seat classes at our bridge program sites –Florence-Darlington Technical College, Midlands Technical College, and Northeastern Technical College– will now meet virtually, as well, beginning Friday, March 13th, through at least Friday, March 27th.

For residence, Coker said, “We strongly encourage all residential students to return home until in-person classes resume.” Students who desire to remain in the halls will need to complete this form.

Until further notice, guests will not be allowed in the residence halls including commuting students.

For more information, visit their website here.

LATEST HEADLINES: