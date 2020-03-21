Commencement postponed at HGTC

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry Georgetown Technical College has postponded commencement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HGTC released an update Saturday morning on the school’s response to the viral outbreak.

The release said commencement and pining ceremonies will be postponed and that ‘further plans will be announced at a later date.’

This is only one of several measures HGTC has taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Academic courses will be completed online for the rest of the semester. Meanwhile, school officials are still trying to determine how they may conduct small group instruction through labs, clinicals and internships. The release said the school is waiting for the governor’s approval.

It added that all college sponsored and student engagement events have been cancelled.

