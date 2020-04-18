Confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina now at 6,140

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina has posted an updated count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, there have been 6,140 laboratory confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS also reports 164 total deaths in people who had confirmed cases of the virus.

In total, there have been 76,211 tests completed between the state’s lab, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

Source: NCDHHS

There are currently 388 people hospitalized with COVID-19, NCDHHS reports.

Health officials reported Friday there had been 5,859 cases confirmed in North Carolina and 152 total deaths up to that point.

Robeson County announced Friday its total COVID-19 case count reached 22. Robeson County also reported its first two deaths related to the virus. Both were considered to be elderly, according to Robeson County spokesperson Emily Jones.

NCDHHS lists cases by county on its updates. Scotland County has so far recorded 11 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. Columbus County has recorded 51 cases and two deaths. Brunswick County has recorded 36 cases and two deaths.

