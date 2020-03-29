Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 in NC, state reports

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina has released an updated count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

There have been 1,040 positive cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina as of Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That number includes two cases in Robeson County and two cases in Scotland County. There are 12 reported cases in Brunswick County.

The state reported a case count of 935 Saturday morning.

As of Sunday morning, North Carolina has reported four deaths in people who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

18,945 tests have been completed. 91 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Latest Headlines