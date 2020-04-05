Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in SC, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The state health department announced over 100 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Carolina Sunday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 132 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,049.

Four additional deaths were also announced Sunday, bringing the total number of those who have died to 44. One of the deaths was a resident of Horry County.

Three of the deaths were in elderly individuals, two of whom were known to have underlying health conditions. Another is under investigation. One patient was a middle-aged person who had underlying health conditions.

DHEC says its public lab has conducted 7,571 tests for COVID-19 as of April 4. Of those tests, 876 were positive and 6,695 were negative.

18,930 tests have been done by DHEC’s lab and private labs in the state.

As of April 4, 5,917 hospital beds are available and 6,283 are utilized, which is a 51.5 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

DHEC also posted an updated case count by zip code. These numbers are current up to April 4 at 11:59 p.m.

