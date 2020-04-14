MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The president of Horry-Georgetown Technical College confirms to WBTW that at least three students have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The president of HGTC says no faculty or staff have the virus at this time.
The president also says staff and counselors are working with students to give emotional support during this time.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Battle over when to reopen US escalates
- Obama endorses Biden, says former VP has ‘qualities we need’
- Fauci: ‘We’re not there yet’ on key steps to reopen economy
- Walmart reserves daily pickup hour for those most at-risk for COVID-19
- Confirmed: Students at HGTC have COVID-19