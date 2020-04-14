Confirmed: Students at HGTC have COVID-19

Coronavirus
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The president of Horry-Georgetown Technical College confirms to WBTW that at least three students have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The president of HGTC says no faculty or staff have the virus at this time.

The president also says staff and counselors are working with students to give emotional support during this time.

