Congressman Tom Rice votes against Biden’s stimulus package

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — Congressman Tom Rice has voted against President Biden’s stimulus package stating that it ‘completely misses the target on COVID relief.’

Congressman Rice released the following statement:

“Once again Democrats are taking advantage of a pandemic to fulfill their liberal agenda. Of the $1.9 trillion wish list, only 9% focuses on defeating the virus. The Biden Administration and Speaker Pelosi ignored any bipartisan input. Most of the money from previous relief packages has not yet been spent. Before additional appropriations are made, the existing money should be allocated in a way that focuses on communities that have been hit the hardest.”

“Instead of focusing on policies that are not related to a pandemic, we should be focused on policy that stimulates the economy and defeats the virus.”