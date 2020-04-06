Conway City Council set to discuss ‘stay at home’ order at Monday meeting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – City of Conway Council is set to discuss a “stay at home” order during a meeting on Monday.

The meeting will be held via video conferencing at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to an amended meeting agenda from the city. Among the list of things council is set to discuss is consideration of an ordinance “to issue a mandatory Stay at Home Order.”

Council will also discuss several other topics, including:

“An amendment to Ordinance #2020-03-14, Ordinance #2020-03-14 (A) temporarily suspending rules for City Council Meetings to provide for virtual City meetings.”

“Resolution authorizing Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC to secure a Letter of Credit guaranteeing the installation of infrastructure at Coastal Point West Phase 1 Subdivision.”

“Resolution authorizing Gerald Landholdings LLC to secure a Letter of Credit guaranteeing the installation of infrastructure at Elmhurst Phase IVB Subdivision.”

“Selection of a contractor to perform the Woodcreek subdivision pipe replacement and

abandonment project.”

abandonment project.” “Resolution accepting dedication of roadways and drainage system in Woodland Lakes

Subdivision Phase II (Merganser Drive, Red Head Court, Iron Court, and Blue Wing

Teal Drive)”

Subdivision Phase II (Merganser Drive, Red Head Court, Iron Court, and Blue Wing Teal Drive)” Discussion concerning the donation of a decommissioned extrication tool to the Academy

of Arts and Technology for use with their Fire Rescue Program

of Arts and Technology for use with their Fire Rescue Program “Consideration of priority lists for street resurfacing”

“The public will be able to access meeting at www.cityofconway.com under the “Latest News” tab at the bottom of the home page,” city council says. “If you would like to voice your concerns or comments regarding a request, please call the City Hall at 843- 248-1760 or email btessier@cityofconway.com prior to 12:00 noon on April 6th. If leaving a comment by voice mail, callers must clearly identify themselves and their address or comments will not be recorded.”

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: