Conway declares state of emergency

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway City Council declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon, effective immediately.

The declaration comes after similar ones from national and local leaders in response to COVID-19.

Like Horry County announced Saturday morning, Conway will move to Operating Condition Level OPCON 2. This will allow the city to activate the Emergency Operations Plan as need. The Emergency Operations Center has not been opened at this time.

The declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to allow the city to ‘respond quickly as this situation evolves.’

The city has also cancelled all group meetings for the foreseeable future, including Monday’s city council meeting.

The declaration will last 60 days unless it’s ended earlier by council. Count on News13 for updates.

