CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway voted Monday to extended its mask ordinance and state of emergency.

The state of emergency extension passed unanimously. It will now expire Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. The mask ordinance passed 5-1 and was also extended until Dec. 8. Shane Hubbard voted against the mask extension.

City Administrator Adam Emrick said the city needs to start writing tickets and enforcing the mask ordinance after gently encouraging people since the ordinance began in July.