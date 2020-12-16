Conway Medical Center doctor was first in state to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Stephen Brady at Conway Medical Center Dec. 14. He’s the first person in South Carolina to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway Medical Center doctor was the first person in the state to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital confirmed Wednesday.

Dr. Stephen Brady was one of the first five employees at Conway Medical Center who received the vaccine Monday.

“I feel fine. This is just a small needle a routine shot like you would give your baby,” Brady said Monday.

He also explained how there may be minimal side effects, but it’s worth the risk.

“It’s our obligation to protect our citizens, particularly our older citizens that may get this disease and not survive it,” Brady said.

Conway Medical Center received 975 vaccines Monday morning in their first shipment.