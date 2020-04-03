Conway Medical Center furloughing some non-‘frontline’ employees

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center (CMC) is furloughing some employees who are not “hospital based fronline care employees.”

In a release sent out by Conway Medical Center Friday, CMC said around 100 out of 1,500 will be placed on furlough.

“The governor’s request for all South Carolina hospitals to halt elective surgeries and procedures has led to a substantial loss of patient visits and revenue,” CMC said.

“Whenever possible, depending on training, skills, and qualifications, staff working in the impacted areas are being redeployed to assist in treatment and care of our current and incoming patients, including those in isolation for COVID-19. However, some shifts in our workforce are necessary to help us meet the challenges of this pandemic which has included a significant financial impact.”

Conway Medical Center executives have agreed to take a 10% pay cut until all furloughed employees return to work.

“We recognize and understand this is a very difficult time for many people, particularly our staff,” said Brian Argo, CFO of CMC. “These decisions are not easy to make. Our number one priority is always for the safety and care of our patients. We want to assure these valued employees that furloughs are temporary and are necessary for CMC to continue to provide the care our community needs and expects from us during this time.”

Employees furloughed are not being fired. They not be working but will remain employees and keep all benefits, including health insurance, CMC said. Affected employees can file for unemployment during this time period.

“Once again, CMC encourages everyone to join us in the fight against this virus by washing your hands and practicing social distancing to help us bring this pandemic to an end.”

