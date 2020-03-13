Conway Medical Center modifies visitation policy for coronavirus, offering phone screenings

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Medical Center has modified its visitation policy and will offer phone screenings for coronavirus.

CMC released the following statement:

Effective at 7 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, Conway Medical Center (CMC) will restrict hospital visitation to one visitor per patient and all visitors must be over the age of 12. This includes patients in the Emergency Department and The Birthplace. The patient’s healthcare team will work with families in special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured patient, on a case-by-case basis. This is an effort to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including influenza and coronavirus COVID-19. CMC has utilized visitor restrictions during past flu seasons. CMC is taking this step to protect the health of our patients, their loved ones, and our staff.

If you have flu-like or pneumonia-like symptoms such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or chills, please do not visit patients in the hospital. If you need treatment, please contact your primary care provider. You can find a complete list of CMC’s providers and locations on ConwayMedicalCenter.com.

If you are concerned about your travel history and/or symptoms, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, CMC will offer a phone line where you can speak with a medical professional for a screening for COVID-19. Call (843) 234-8683 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to speak with a Registered Nurse. After regular business hours and on weekends, you can use MUSC Health’s Virtual Care MUSC.care to speak to an online virtual care provider. For general questions about COVID-19, contact the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 option 3.



If the situation warrants, Conway Medical Center may take additional steps, including further visitor restrictions to help control the spread of COVID-19. CMC recognizes that the healing process can be positively influenced through interaction with friends and family, and strongly encourages patients and their loved ones to use technology, such as phone calls and video chats, to keep in touch.



CMC continues to work closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Duke Infection Control Outreach Network during this emerging and evolving situation.