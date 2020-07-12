Conway Medical Center temporarily halts elective surgeries

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center (CMC) will only perform medically-urgent and emergent surgeries starting Monday, July 13.

Elective surgeries will resume on Monday, July 27 and all elective surgeries will be rescheduled, according to hospital officials.

CMC is taking this step due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the area. CMC’s administrative team will continue to assess and evaluate the ever-changing situation with COVID-19. The surgical postponements may be extended beyond two weeks if the situation warrants.

“This decision was not made lightly. We understand these surgical postponements and the visitor restrictions can be an inconvenience, but this is for the health and safety of our patients, staff, and the overall community. The temporary stoppage will hopefully allow time for our community to heal,” said Bret Barr, CEO and President of CMC.

CMC continues its visitor restrictions and universal masking of all patients and employees at all locations.

