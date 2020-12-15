Conway Medical Center the among first to receive the coronavirus vaccine

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center (CMC) was the first hospital in Horry County to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Five doctors at CMC were vaccinated without hesitation. Hundreds of vaccines sit now in one frigid freezer, now waiting for the next frontline worker at CMC. This is the first phase of the vaccine rollout which targets those who are most at risk.

“Emergency department staff, critical care unit staff, those staff that are working out COVID units,” Dr. Angela Williford explained vulnerable departments at CMC. She’s the vice president of quality at the hospital.

Williford said 975 vaccines arrived Monday. She said the shipment came with a sense of hope and many unknowns.

“We know that the vaccine is preventing serious illnesses in people who have been vaccinated, but we don’t know how much it’s preventing them from spreading to others,” Williford said.

Officials at CMC hope all staff will get vaccinated but there won’t be any consequences if they opt out.

Dr. Stephen Brady, one of five doctors who received the vaccines said that the process is much like getting a flu shot. “I feel fine. This is just a small needle a routine shot like you would give your baby,” Brady said.

Before getting vaccinated, doctors must first go through a series of questions. Then they will be monitored for five minutes before returning to work.

Each doctor leaves with a fact sheet and a COVID-19 vaccination record card that will state when they need to get their second dose.

“It’s our obligation to protect our citizens, particularly our older citizens that may get this disease and not survive it,” Brady said. He also explained how there may be minimal side effects, but it’s worth the risk.

CMC can request more vaccines every week until vaccinations are complete. But doctors told News13 until the vaccination is available to the general public, seeing an end to the pandemic is not coming anytime soon.

“We are still smack-dab in the middle of this and it’s going to be a while before we get out of it but at least there’s hope now,” Williford explained. Although hopeful, doctors are urging folks not to confuse the vaccine with a cure for COVID-19.

They told News13, it’s crucial for people to continue to wear masks and social distance even after being vaccinated.