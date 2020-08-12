Conway Medical Center to allow one visitor per patient starting Thursday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center updated their visitor policy Wednesday to allow one visitor per patient starting Thursday.

According to Allyson Floyd with Conway Medical Center, non-COVID overnight patients will be allowed one visitor between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting Thursday. Outpatient surgical and endoscopy patients will also be allowed one visitor, Floyd said.

All patients will be screened before entering, including questions about symptoms and potential exposure to someone who has COVID-19. Temperatures and fevers will also be taken, Floyd said.

The main lobby entrance is closed and visitors must enter through the Patient Services entrance at the back of the hospital building, Floyd said.

“While we are easing our visitor restrictions in light of fewer COVID-19 cases in our area and are cautiously optimistic that fewer cases will be an ongoing trend, we do want to remind everyone that this is not the time to east off on taking precautions,” CMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson said. “Please, wear a mask, socially distance, and wash your hands.”