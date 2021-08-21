Conway Medical Center to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing starting on Monday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center plans to offer free, drive-through COVID testing starting on Monday.

“We all remember last summer the long lines and wait times for COVID testing,” Brian Argo, the hospital’s chief financial officer, said. “With COVID cases on the rise again, CMC is happy to provide this convenient option to patients who need a COVID test but do not need to be seen for medical treatment by a provider.”

Appointments, which are required, can be scheduled through the new CMC Care app, which also allows patients access to their medical records and Telehealth opportunities, Argo said. The testing does not require a doctor’s order. Appointments are also available by calling 843-347-8000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The drive-through testing will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the front entrance of the Administrative Services Building on the Conway Medical Center campus, which is at 280 Singleton Ridge Road.