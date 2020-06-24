Conway Medical Center will no longer allow visitors due to COVID-19 increase

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center will not allow visitors for hospital patients beginning at 6:00 a.m. Thursday, the hospital announced.

Exceptions will be made for patients in end-of-life circumstances, patients in The Birthplace, and pediatric patients, the hospital said. Those patients will be allowed to have one visitor.

CMC said the return to the no visitor policy is due to the the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area to protect patients and staff.

All patients are screened when entering the hospital, including questions about symptoms and potential exposure to someone who has the virus, and taking temperatures. Patients going to a physician’s office may only use the Patient Services entrance or the Medical Arts Building entrance.

The main lobby entrance to the hospital will be closed, CMC said.

“We understand these visitor restrictions can be an inconvenience, but this is for the health and safety of our patients, staff and the overall community,” the CMC said.