Conway unanimously votes to extend mask ordinance 60 days

Coronavirus

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway voted unanimously Monday to extend its mask ordinance for another 60 days.

The Conway State of Emergency Ordinance was also extended for 60 more days.

The current state of emergency was originally scheduled to expire Tuesday at 9 a.m.

