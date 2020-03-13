NC Gov. Cooper: Cancel gatherings of 100 people or more

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended canceling or postponing all events or gatherings of 100 people or more starting tomorrow due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cooper said the directive aims to help stop the spread of the virus and to lessen the impact of the virus on the state’s economy.

“We also recommend employers and companies work from home if possible,” Cooper said.

The guidance is in effect for the entire state.

“The circumstances are constantly changing. North Carolina has more tough decisions ahead and we will be ready to make them,” the governor said. “It will save lives.”

State health officials said they do not recommend school cancelations at this time.

Johns Hopkins University reports 127,863 cases of COVID-19 worldwide and 1,323 in the U.S.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 14 presumptive cases of the virus in North Carolina.

The previous 24 hours have been a whirlwind of cancelations and postponements marked by the NBA suspending its season and President Donald Trump putting European travel restrictions in place.

LATEST HEADLINES: