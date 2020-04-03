Cooper: NC has received 33% of requested protective equipment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said emergency management officials are working around the clock to find the personal protective equipment that is needed to fight COVID-19.

Cooper said North Carolina has received three shipments from the national stockpile of PPE.

The governor said while the state is “grateful” for those shipments – North Carolina has only received 33 percent of what has been asked for.

“There simply isn’t enough on the market to go around,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s comments on Friday come as the number of cases in North Carolina eclipsed 2,000 and at least 19 deaths are being blamed on the disease.

“This is a bad situation, folks,” Cooper said.

He acknowledged it was the end of the work week and it may be tempting to get out over the weekend.

“Don’t,” he said. “It could save your life.”

The virus is still spreading quickly and staying at home and keeping your physical distance from one another will help fight the virus.

“I know it’s hard but stay at home anyway. We are at a crucial time in flattening the curve,” Cooper said.

Of the 19 coronavirus-related deaths, 79 percent have been ages 65 or older. No one under the age of 25 has died from the virus in North Carolina.

Cooper also addressed retailers who are still open amid the pandemic.

“We are urging employers, people who have retail stores to make sure, your people customers and employees are at an appropriate social distance, limit number of people in store if you can’t do that,” Cooper said.

Target announced it will be limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores moving forward.

“We want people to really think if they need to go to the store or not,” Cooper said.