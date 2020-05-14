Community relief group partners with Robeson Co. Health Dept. to offer free COVID-19 tests

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A community relief group is partnering with the Robeson County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 tests.

The Community Organized Relief Effort, also known as CORE, and the health department launched the program Wednesday and CORE gave 2,000 COVID-19 test kits for free.

Melissa Packer, assistant health director at the health department, showed News13 the drive-through testing process.

“Just look closely how our numbers have risen,” Packer said.

The department is asking people to stay in their cars and to roll down their windows only two inches to give documents. You must be 16 years old to be tested and the department asks that you pre-register online here.

The pre-registration form asks if you’re 16 years of age or older, if you’re currently experiencing any coronavirus-related symptoms such as fever or shortness of breath and for an email address to send a secure link to schedule an appointment.

Packer said if you don’t have access to registering online they can assist you on site.

“When they register, they are actually given a link to a video tutorial that they can watch in advance to have a better idea of how to conduct the test,” Packer said.

After you are registered and given a location for testing, you’ll then drive to different stations where you will check in and be tested.

Packer added they are collecting samples through oral fluid and it is a self administered test. Below is a video demonstrating how samples will be collected.

Test results will take about 3-5 days and will be sent to the email you registered for testing with.

A testing site opened May 13 at Robeson Community College in Lumberton, according to a press release from CORE. A testing site will open May 17 at the Lumbee Tribal (Turtle) Building in Pembroke. This release added that a driver’s license, social security card, Lumbee tribal card or other valid form of ID will be accepted for identification purposes at the time of appointment.

On Wednesday, News13 reported that Robeson County confirmed 30 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 459.

