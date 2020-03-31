Coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in SC; deaths total 22, 1 in Marion Co.

COLUMBIA, SC — DHEC announced four new deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 22.

DHEC also reports 1,083 coronavirus cases across the state. See list of new cases by county here.

Three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions, and one patient was a middle-aged individual who did not have underlying health conditions. They were residents of Aiken, Calhoun, Marion, and York counties.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these individuals, as well as to the medical professionals who helped care for them,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Their loss is a reminder that the risk of inaction on all of our parts is far too great. Social distancing and staying home have never been more critical in our fight against this pandemic.”