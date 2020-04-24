Coronavirus cases surpass 5,000 in SC; Florence Co. now has more cases than Horry Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Friday announced 168 new cases of the coronavirus and eight additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,070 and those who have died to 157.

The deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), and Kershaw (1) counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Lexington (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 2 new (198 total)

Marion: 2 new (24 total)

Dillon: 6 new (34 total)

Marlboro: 2 new (35 total)

Darlington: 7 new (99 total)

Florence: 34 new (225 total)

Georgetown: 1 new (37 total)

New cases in other counties:

Aiken (1), Abbeville (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (10), Charleston (5), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1) Greenville (8), Greenwood (1), Jasper (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Newberry (1) Orangeburg (1), Richland (29), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5), York (2)

One previously reported death of an individual from Florence County has been removed from the state’s total number of deaths as it’s being reviewed to confirm whether the individual’s death was related to COVID-19.