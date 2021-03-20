Coronavirus deaths near 8,000 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC announced 720 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 458,723, probable cases to 81,667, and confirmed deaths to 7,928.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 3

Dillon – 6

Florence – 8

Georgetown – 3

Horry – 39

Marion – 6

Marlboro – 4

Other counties: please click here.

Percent positive: 4.9%

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

For more information: please click here.