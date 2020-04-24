Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
Robeson County reports 10 more cases of COVID-19, total now at 95
Top Stories
Gov. McMaster expected to extend ‘State of Emergency’ order on Monday
CORONAVIRUS: Which ZIP codes near us have the most cases
PHOTOS: Best and worst places to be quarantined amid COVID-19
Gov. Kemp issues guidelines for restaurants reopening in Georgia
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Bullets fired into Conway woman’s home traveled through walls into bedroom
Top Stories
Canada mass shooting erupted from argument, official says
Top Stories
Woman, baby injured in Garner stabbing, police say
Video
Man charged with animal cruelty in blunt force trauma death of 5-month-old puppy
Man killed in shootout with Florence police
Video
MBPD search for suspect in connection with vehicle break-ins
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
2020 Draft Round 1 Live Blog
Video
Top Stories
Coastal Carolina announces four men’s basketball signings
SCHSL cancels entire spring sports season
Video
Agent: Gronkowski to have reunion with Brady in Tampa Bay
Lake View alum and Colts linebacker Darius Leonard recalls his NFL draft memories
Video
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Harvest Hope Food Bank
13Cares Help Our Neighbors
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
Restaurant Resource Guide
Contests
Contest Winners
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
CORONAVIRUS: Which ZIP codes near us have the most cases
Coronavirus
Posted:
Apr 24, 2020 / 01:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 24, 2020 / 01:34 PM EDT
Trending stories
Stimulus checks: Why you may see ‘status not available’ on IRS website
Video
CORONAVIRUS: Which ZIP codes near us have the most cases
Bullets fired into Conway woman’s home traveled through walls into bedroom
Clothing company offering a free mask to every American ‘so we can stop this thing in its tracks’
Video
Coronavirus cases in SC near 5,000; county-by-county breakdown
Video
WATCH: Mobile protest against McMaster’s executive order closing non-essential businesses
Video
Gov. McMaster expected to extend ‘State of Emergency’ order on Monday
Pee Dee sale of 40-pound cases of chicken sells out fast; another set for Friday
Video